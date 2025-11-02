Fox registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Fox produced four helpers over four games during the Rangers' now-completed road trip out west. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to offer steady production from the back end even amid the Rangers' ongoing scoring woes. He's at three goals, eight assists, 27 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 13 appearances. Fox's role is safe and fruitful, so fantasy managers should keep him in their lineups whenever the Blueshirts are on the schedule.