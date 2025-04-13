Fox scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Fox has five points over his last three contests. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to 10 goals, 51 helpers, 130 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 72 appearances. He's one of nine defensemen to earn at least 60 points this season through Saturday's action. With the Rangers eliminated from playoff contention due to Saturday's loss, Fox could opt to play in the IIHF World Championship, where he would be one of Team USA's top blueliners if he chooses to participate.