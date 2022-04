Fox dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

The Islanders had no answer for the playmaking ability of Fox and Artemi Panarin, who combined for seven assists on the night and played a part in each of the Rangers' first five goals. This was Fox's first multi-point game since March 22, but he's still flirting with a point per game pace on the season with 72 in 75. Among defensemen, only Roman Josi has more assists than Fox's 61.