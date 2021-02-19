Fox had three shots, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over a game-high 30:17 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Philadelphia.

Fox is among the league leaders in ice time, and he's being asked to play even more with Jacob Trouba (thumb) and K'Andre Miller (upper body) out of the lineup, though the latter is expected to return soon. While Fox stuffed the stat sheet as usual and played over five minutes on both the power play and penalty kill, he had a forgettable night by his lofty standards and inadvertently helped Philadelphia open the scoring by kicking the puck into his own net while falling down on a scramble in the crease. He has seven points through 15 games after scoring 42 points in 70 games last season, and Fox has now gone five games without getting on the scoresheet.