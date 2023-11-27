Fox (lower body) was a full participant at Monday's practice and appears to be on track to return once he's eligible to be activated off long-term injured reserve Wednesday versus Detroit, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Fox will miss a 10th straight game Monday versus Buffalo, but he should be ready to return to his featured role skating on the top pairing and first power-play unit against the Red Wings on Wednesday. The 25-year-old American has racked up three goals and 11 points, nine of which have come on the power play, through just 10 games this campaign.