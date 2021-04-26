Fox produced three assists, two blocked shots, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

One of Fox's helpers came on the power play. He assisted on three straight goals by the Rangers -- the first of two for Kaapo Kakko and the last pair of Mika Zibanejad's hat trick in Sunday's game. Fox crossed the 40-assist mark in the process. The 23-year-old blueliner has five tallies, 41 helpers, 93 shots on goal, 87 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 48 games in a breakout campaign.