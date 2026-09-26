Fox logged three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-1 preseason win over the Islanders.

Fox looked sharp in this contest. The 28-year-old defenseman is set to lead the Rangers' blue line in 2026-27, and he should be a high-quality option in fantasy, though a step down from the NHL's top tier of blueliners. Fox has missed the 70-point mark in consecutive seasons but should still be capable of generating significant offense, particularly as part of the first power-play unit.