Rangers' Adam Fox: Trio of assists in loss
Fox picked up three assists, two on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Fox, who was a third-round selection of the Flames in 2016, came back to haunt the team that drafted him. The Harvard product had a hand in all three Rangers goals, but it wasn't enough for the win. The 21-year-old has produced an excellent rookie year with 22 points (10 on the power play), 69 shots and 53 blocked shots in 40 games. He's added five helpers in his last two games -- the defenseman could make for a good DFS option for Saturday's game in Vancouver.
