Fox dished two helpers Sunday in a 7-5 loss to Seattle.

Fox set up Vincent Trocheck's power-play marker in the middle frame, and he added a secondary helper on K'Andre Miller's second goal of the season in the third period. Fox added two shots, two takeaways and a minus-2 rating in a team-high 25:37 of ice time. The 26-year-old defenseman has yet to go three consecutive games without a point this season, but he hasn't found the back of the net through 26 games. Fox has accounted for 22 helpers (10 on the power play), 14 PIM, 40 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating.