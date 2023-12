Fox picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Both points came in the second period as the Rangers blew open a 1-1 tie. Fox has been on fire in December, and while he's still looking for his first goal since returning from a 10-game absence due to a lower-body injury, the blueliner's been plenty productive with nine assists in the last seven contests.