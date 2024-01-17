Fox notched two assists, one on the power play, while adding four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Seattle.

It's the second multi-point performance in the last three games for the 25-year-old blueliner. Fox missed most of November with a lower-body injury, but when he's been on the ice he's been his usual productive self, and he has yet to go more than two games in a row without finding his way onto the scoresheet. On the season, he's delivered seven goals and 30 points in 33 contests.