Fox notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

He also added three blocked shots, one shot on net and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Fox isn't quite matching the scoring pace he put up as a rookie, but the 23-year-old still has a solid 10 points through 18 games, with most of that production (one goal, six assists) coming on the power play.