Fox collected two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

The All-Star blueliner helped set up the Rangers' first tally by Artemi Panarin in the first period, and the game-winner by Chris Kreider late in the third. Fox has gotten onto the scoresheet in 11 of the last 12 games, racking up five goals and 17 points during that stretch, and he sits two points away from his third straight 70-point campaign.