Fox had a goal and an assist and was plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Dallas.

The rookie defenseman opened the scoring just 19 seconds into the contest and later drew an assist on the second of two Kaapo Kakko goals. Fox is in the midst of a three-game point streak (one goal, four assists) and has totaled seven goals and 40 points in 69 games on the year.

