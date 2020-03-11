Rangers' Adam Fox: Two more points in win
Fox had a goal and an assist and was plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Dallas.
The rookie defenseman opened the scoring just 19 seconds into the contest and later drew an assist on the second of two Kaapo Kakko goals. Fox is in the midst of a three-game point streak (one goal, four assists) and has totaled seven goals and 40 points in 69 games on the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.