Fox recorded two power-play assists in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Islanders.

It's the third multi-point performance in the last four games for Fox, with all eight of his points during that hot streak being helpers. The 26-year-old blueliner has been locked in longer than the last week, though -- over the last 15 games, he's racked up three goals and 19 points. Even after missing most of November with a lower-body injury, Fox could produce his third straight season with 70-plus points if he can stay on the ice, as he has 45 in 45 games.