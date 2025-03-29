Fox scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Fox opened the scoring just 3:20 into the game and helped out on a Mika Zibanejad tally in the third period. This was Fox's second multi-point effort in the last three games, and he has two goals and four assists over seven contests since returning from an upper-body injury. The defenseman has a total of seven goals, 54 points, 109 shots on net, 95 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 65 outings this season.