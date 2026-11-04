Fox produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

The star blueliner opened the scoring early in the second period as the trailer on a Rangers breakout, taking a feed from Tye Kartye and snapping a shot past Joel Hofer from the slot. Fox then helped set up Eeli Tolvanen for an empty-netter late in the third. Fox has three multi-point performances in the last five games, and on the season he's racked up two goals and 19 points in 16 games, a pace that would allow him to top the career-high 74 points (11 goals, 63 assists) he recorded in 2021-22.