Fox scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Penguins.

After finding the back of the net in the first period, Fox had a hand in an Artemi Panarin tally in the second that put the Rangers in the lead for good. Fox has been surging since the All-Star break, and over the last 16 games the 26-year-old blueliner has collected four goals and 18 points. Saturday's goal was his 12th of the season, tying the career high he established last season.