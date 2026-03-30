Fox produced a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

All the game's scoring came in the third, and Fox sparked the Rangers' offense by setting up Adam Sykora for the opening tally before the star blueliner flipped home an empty-netter that traveled the entire length of the ice. Fox has gotten onto the scoresheet in 10 of the last 12 games, racking up two goals and 13 points over that stretch as he finishes a disappointing season on a high note.