Fox scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Fox stretched his point streak to six games, and he's earned at least one assist in five straight contests. During the streak, he has three goals and seven helpers. The defenseman's surge has him up to 19 points (five on the power play), 35 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 17 outings this season. He continues to excel in a large role as the Rangers' top blueliner.