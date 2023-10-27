Fox scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Fox's tally held up as the game-winner in the shutout victory. The 25-year-old defenseman has hit the ground running in 2023-24, getting on the scoresheet in six of seven games for a total of two goals and six helpers. He's added nine shots on net, six blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating. Fox has been especially effective on the power play, where he's earned six of his eight points, including both goals. He scored just once on the power play last season, though he also logged 28 assists with the man advantage in 2022-23.