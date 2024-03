Fox scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

He beat Jeremy Swayman with a wrister from the faceoff circle just 40 seconds after Boston had tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period. Fox extended his point streak to six games with the performance, and the tally was his career-high 13th of the season. The 26-year-old blueliner also sits one point away from his third straight 60-point campaign.