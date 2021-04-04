Fox dished out two assists and had one shot Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Fox extended his point streak to 10 games with an assist on Artemi Panarin's power-play goal to open the scoring midway through the second period. He added another helper late in the second period with a perfect feed to set up a Panarin one-timer. Fox has racked up two goals and 16 assists during his point streak, moving him into second among NHL defensemen with 33 points overall this season. Only Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman (35) has outscored the 22-year-old Fox from the blue line in 2020-21.