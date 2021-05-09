Fox finished the season with five goals, 42 assists and a plus-19 rating in 55 games.

Advanced stats paint Fox as the league's best defenseman, but his lack of name recognition heading into the season and New York's failure to make the playoffs will make winning the Norris Trophy an uphill battle. Still, Fox will likely be named a finalist for the award and could wind up leading all defensemen in points, though Edmonton's Tyson Barrie will likely overtake him over the Oilers' final three games. Only 23 years old, Fox is primed to rank among the league's top defensemen for many years to come and should be among the first few blueliners off the board in fantasy drafts next season.