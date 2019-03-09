Rangers' Adam Huska: Earns ELC
Huska agreed to terms with the Rangers on an entry-level contract Saturday.
A Slovakian netminder listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Huska has been honing his craft with the University of Connecticut since the outset of the 2016-17 season. He's struggled quite a bit this year, as evidenced by a 5-13-2 record, 3.34 GAA and .896 save percentage, but earning his first NHL contract should be a big boon to his confidence as he looks forward to his professional career.
