Rangers' Adam Huska: Joins taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Huska was added to the taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Huska was promoted as an insurance body on the taxi squad. He hasn't made his NHL debut yet and likely won't this season.
