Rangers' Adam Huska: Makes professional debut
Making his professional debut on Sunday, Huska stopped 25 of 30 shots in AHL Hartford's 5-3 loss to Hershey.
The Slovakian goaltender signed his entry-level deal with the Rangers on Saturday. Huska had a lousy junior season at the University of Connecticut (5-13-2, 3.34 GAA, .896 save percentage) and his play legitimately digressed during his three years in Storrs, but he has elite size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) and has performed well at the international level. With the Rangers (and Hartford) in full-on rebuild mode, the 21-year-old figures to get plenty of playing time for the Wolf Pack the rest of the way.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...