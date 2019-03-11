Rangers' Adam Huska: Makes professional debut

Making his professional debut on Sunday, Huska stopped 25 of 30 shots in AHL Hartford's 5-3 loss to Hershey.

The Slovakian goaltender signed his entry-level deal with the Rangers on Saturday. Huska had a lousy junior season at the University of Connecticut (5-13-2, 3.34 GAA, .896 save percentage) and his play legitimately digressed during his three years in Storrs, but he has elite size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) and has performed well at the international level. With the Rangers (and Hartford) in full-on rebuild mode, the 21-year-old figures to get plenty of playing time for the Wolf Pack the rest of the way.