Huska will start the 2020-21 campaign on loan with his former youth organization HKM Zvolen in Slovakia, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Prior to making the jump to North America and joining the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL), Huska came up through the ranks fo the Zvolen junior system, so it makes sense that he will begin the year with the club ahead of next season. Last year, the 23-year-old netminder spent the bulk of the year with AHL Hartford in which he went 11-8-6 with a .894 save percentage in 28 appearances.