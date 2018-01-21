Rangers' Adam Huska: Season interupted by wrist injury
Huska (wrist) is out indefnitely, John Altavilla of the Hartford Courant reports.
The injury, which is believed to be a sprain, is expected to keep Huska out for at least three weeks. The 2015 seventh-round pick got off to a slow start in his sophomore season at the University of Connecticut but he has played very well of late. His overall numbers are strong (2.52 GAA, .914 save percentage in 25 games) and the 20-year-old will be an candidate for an entry-level contract when UConn's season finally comes to a conclusion. Huska has come out of nowhere the past two years and turned himself into a legitimate starting goaltending prospect for the Blueshirts.
