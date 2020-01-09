Rangers' Adam Huska: Strong AHL performance Wednesday

Huska stopped 26 of 27 shots in AHL Hartford's 2-1 victory over Hershey on Wednesday.

With Igor Shesterkin being recalled by the Rangers, Huska is the current unquestioned No. 1 goaltender for the Wolf Pack at the moment. The first year pro has shown more good than bad in his rookie AHL campaign. Huska is currently sporting a 7-4-4 record to go along with a 2.58 GAA and .909 save percentage. Huska should get the majority of the playing time for Hartford for as long as Shesterkin remains in New York.