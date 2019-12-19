Rangers' Adam Huska: Yanked in AHL start Wednesday

Huska was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots in AHL Hartford's 7-1 loss to Charlotte on Wednesday.

It was a lost 48 hours for the Wolf Pack as they were blown out by Charlotte on back-to-back days. Serving as the backup to uber-prospect Igor Shesterkin this year and playing about once every three games, Huska has had a serviceable first pro season. His record stands at 5-3-4 and he is currently rocking a 2.72 GAA to go along with a .906 save percentage. The numbers won't blow anybody away, but they are solid enough when you take into account Huska struggled in his final two seasons at the University of Connecticut.