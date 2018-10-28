McQuaid (lower body) could return Tuesday for a road game against the Sharks, or he may come back Thursday to cap off the west coast trip versus the Ducks in Anaheim, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

McQuaid won't play Sunday against the Kings, but the industrious blueliner should join the team for game action this coming week. The ex-Bruin has two assists representing his point total through his first eight games with the Blueshirts.