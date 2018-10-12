McQuaid was a minus-1 over 18:12 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over San Jose.

McQuaid has dressed for each of New York's first four games, but it could soon be the 32-year-old's turn to sit as the Rangers have eight players vying for six game day spots on the back end. Even if he continues to play every game, McQuaid offers limited fantasy value. He's scored more than two goals or 10 points in a season only once.