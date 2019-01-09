Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Gets physical in loss
McQuaid contributed five PIM, five hits and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
If you have McQuaid in your lineup, you're probably happy with this result, as the veteran blueliner's minuscule fantasy value is concentrated in his physical play. You have to go all the way back to 2010-11 to find the only season in which McQuaid scored more than 10 points, and he didn't exactly light the league on fire with 15 points as a member of the Bruins back then.
