McQuaid (lower body) practiced Tuesday with an eye on returning for either Saturday's road game against the Panthers or the subsequent contest against the host Lightning on Monday, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

McQuaid has missed the last 18 games with his lower-body injury, but it appears that the shutdown defenseman is closing in on his return. Still, this news won't cause a stir in the fantasy realm since it would take an extremely deep league for a guy who's never topped 15 single-season points in his career to be owned in the first place.