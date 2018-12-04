Rangers' Adam McQuaid: In consideration to return Saturday
McQuaid (lower body) practiced Tuesday with an eye on returning for either Saturday's road game against the Panthers or the subsequent contest against the host Lightning on Monday, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
McQuaid has missed the last 18 games with his lower-body injury, but it appears that the shutdown defenseman is closing in on his return. Still, this news won't cause a stir in the fantasy realm since it would take an extremely deep league for a guy who's never topped 15 single-season points in his career to be owned in the first place.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...