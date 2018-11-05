McQuaid (lower body) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Considering McQuaid has already missed the Rangers' last four outings, it's all but guaranteed the club used a retroactive designation, which would make him eligible to be activated as soon as possible. Even if he was designated for IR as of Monday, the blueliner was recently downgraded to week-to-week, which will probably keep him sidelined until Nov. 12 against the Canucks at the earliest anyway.