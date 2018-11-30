According to coach David Quinn, McQuaid (lower body) "may be within two weeks away" from return to the lineup, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

It sounds like the earliest McQuaid will be ready to return is Dec. 14 against Arizona, but it's nonetheless encouraging to hear he's making progress in his recovery. His eventual return will undoubtedly bolster the Rangers' defense, but it will also likely go unnoticed in fantasy circles, as he's only totaled 16 points in 123 appearances over the past three seasons.