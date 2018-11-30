Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Making progress in recovery
According to coach David Quinn, McQuaid (lower body) "may be within two weeks away" from return to the lineup, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
It sounds like the earliest McQuaid will be ready to return is Dec. 14 against Arizona, but it's nonetheless encouraging to hear he's making progress in his recovery. His eventual return will undoubtedly bolster the Rangers' defense, but it will also likely go unnoticed in fantasy circles, as he's only totaled 16 points in 123 appearances over the past three seasons.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...