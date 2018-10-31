Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Not playing Tuesday
McQuaid (lower body) isn't in the lineup Tuesday versus the Sharks.
McQuaid could still be dealing with a lower-body injury, but there's a chance he's a healthy scratch. His next chance to play is Thursday versus the Ducks.
