Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Not quite ready to return
McQuaid (lower body) won't play Friday against Arizona, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
McQuaid was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and will reportedly be ready to return "very soon," but he'll have to wait for Sunday's matchup with the Golden Knights for his next opportunity to do so, The hard-nosed blueliner's impending return will undoubtedly help shore up the Rangers' defense, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled 16 points in 123 appearances over the past three campaigns.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...