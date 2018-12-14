McQuaid (lower body) won't play Friday against Arizona, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

McQuaid was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and will reportedly be ready to return "very soon," but he'll have to wait for Sunday's matchup with the Golden Knights for his next opportunity to do so, The hard-nosed blueliner's impending return will undoubtedly help shore up the Rangers' defense, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled 16 points in 123 appearances over the past three campaigns.