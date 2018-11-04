Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Out Sunday
McQuaid (lower body) will not play Sunday against Buffalo and is now considered "week-to-week," Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
McQuaid has missed the last three games, last suiting up on Oct. 25 against Chicago. He has just two points in eight games in his first season as a Ranger and should be ignored in most fantasy formats, especially with an extended absence expected.
