Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Ready to rock
McQuaid (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and will play Sunday versus the Golden Knights, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
McQuaid has sat out the last 21 games with this lower-body issue but has shaken it off. He's expected to line up in the bottom pairing and shouldn't be considered in fantasy formats with just two points in eight games this year.
