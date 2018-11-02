Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Remains sidelined
McQuaid (lower body) won't play Thursday against Anaheim.
McQuaid will miss a third straight contest due to a lower-body injury. His continued absence will test the Rangers' depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as the hard-nosed blueliner lacks the offensive upside necessary to be considered a viable option in most formats.
