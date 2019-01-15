Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Set to face Carolina
McQuaid (undisclosed) will be in the lineup when the Rangers host Carolina on Tuesday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
The 32-year-old slot's back into the lineup after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. On the season, McQuaid has just three assists in 21 games while averaging 17:19 of ice time per night. Healthy or not, the Rangers' blueliner does not belong on your fantasy roster.
More News
-
Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Status uncertain Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Gets physical in loss•
-
Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Ready to rock•
-
Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Not quite ready to return•
-
Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Sporting full contact jersey•
-
Rangers' Adam McQuaid: In consideration to return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...