McQuaid (undisclosed) will be in the lineup when the Rangers host Carolina on Tuesday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

The 32-year-old slot's back into the lineup after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. On the season, McQuaid has just three assists in 21 games while averaging 17:19 of ice time per night. Healthy or not, the Rangers' blueliner does not belong on your fantasy roster.