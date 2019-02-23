Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Sitting out as precaution
McQuaid (coach's decision) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against New Jersey, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
McQuaid is expected to be moved ahead of Monday's trade deadline, so there's no reason for the Rangers to risk his health in a meaningless game. The 32-year-old doesn't bring much offense to the table, but his four-year, $11 million contract is about to expire, making him a fantastic rental option for teams looking to add a reliable stay-at-home defender to their bottom pairing. If he's still with New York, it's safe to assume McQuaid will be held out against the Capitals on Sunday as well, but we'll circle back if anything changes on that front.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...