McQuaid (coach's decision) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against New Jersey, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

McQuaid is expected to be moved ahead of Monday's trade deadline, so there's no reason for the Rangers to risk his health in a meaningless game. The 32-year-old doesn't bring much offense to the table, but his four-year, $11 million contract is about to expire, making him a fantastic rental option for teams looking to add a reliable stay-at-home defender to their bottom pairing. If he's still with New York, it's safe to assume McQuaid will be held out against the Capitals on Sunday as well, but we'll circle back if anything changes on that front.