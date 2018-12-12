Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Sporting full contact jersey
McQuaid (lower body) was spotted in a regular practice jersey Wednesday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
It appears McQuaid is healthy enough to return to action, but it remains to be seen whether he does so Friday against the Coyotes. Even with Kevin Shattenkirk out for the next few weeks after suffering a shoulder separation, the Rangers still have seven healthy defensemen including McQuaid. The final lineup spot will likely come down to McQuaid or Brendan Smith.
