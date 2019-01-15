McQuaid -- who missed Saturday's matchup with Columbus due to an undisclosed injury -- remains questionable versus Carolina on Tuesday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

McQuaid's potential absence will stretch a defensive corps that will be without Frederik Claseeon (shoulder) and Neal Pionk (lower body). Recent call-up Ryan Lindgren is slated to play regardless of McQuaid's availability, which means Brendan Smith would likely be the odd man out if McQuaid does suit up.

