Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Traded to Rangers
The Bruins traded McQuaid to the Rangers in exchange for Steve Kampfer, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and a conditional seventh-rounder Tuesday.
Adding John Moore through free agency and subsequently inviting Mark Fayne to training camp on a PTO helped make this deal possible for the Bruins. McQuaid is a rugged defenseman who has no problem exceeding 100 hits and just as many blocked shots when he appears in at least 50 games over the course of a given campaign. However, fantasy owners will want to take into account that the 6-foot-4, 212-pound rearguard has only averaged 51 games over nine seasons at the top level.
