Rangers' Adam McQuaid: Won't return against Minnesota
McQuaid (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game against the Wild due to precautionary reasons.
The specific nature of McQuaid's issue remains unclear, but it doesn't sound like something that will keep him sidelined for long. At this point there's no reason to believe the physical blueliner won't be available for Saturday's matinee matchup with New Jersey, but confirmation on his status for that contest should surface prior to puck drop.
