Sykora scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Sykora's second NHL contest. He's been playing in the middle six since entering the lineup, racking up six shots on net and a minus-2 rating in addition to his goal. The 21-year-old's audition late this season should set him up well to challenge for a full-time gig with the Rangers out of training camp in 2026-27, though he put up just 29 points in 62 AHL games prior his Tuesday call-up.