Sykora scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hartford's 5-1 win over Providence on Saturday.

Sykora helped the Rangers' farm team avenge the big club's loss to Boston earlier in the day. Sykora had gone six games without a goal, picking up just two assists in that span before his best outing of the season. He's at just 14 points through 33 appearances this season, and he'll likely need to show more offense to make himself a candidate for a call-up even as the Rangers continue to struggle scoring.